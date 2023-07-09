Ranbir Kapoor Unwinds With Family In Italy After Animal Postponement

Ranbir Kapoor is making the most of his break by spending quality time with his family in Italy. After the postponement of his upcoming film Animal, Ranbir took the opportunity to fly abroad to celebrate his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. Accompanied by his mother and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the trio is exploring the picturesque country alongside Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

3 things you need to know

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday on July 8.

Alia Bhatt was missing from the family vacation.

In the photos, Ranbir Kapoor's body transformation was visible. He has buffed up for Animal role.

Family fun in Portofino

Riddhima shared pictures from their lunch date. The family could be seen enjoying their time together while sipping aperol. Neetu Kapoor wore an all-black outfit, while Ranbir sported a casual yet stylish look with a blue shirt, denim, cap, and sunglasses. The caption accompanying the photo read, "Just the three of us building castles in the sky #portofino."

(Riddhima shared a photo from Neetu's birthday celebration | Image: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Bharat Sahni also shared pictures from their Italian vacation, capturing moments of joy and togetherness. One picture showed Ranbir having a great time in the ocean with his niece, Samara. Another picture depicted Neetu Kapoor’s excitement as they eagerly waited for their lunch.

(Ranbir Kapoor with his niece Samara | Image: Bharat Sahni/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor rings in her 65th birthday

The family went on a trip to mark Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday. Riddhima expressed her love and admiration for her mother by sharing a heartfelt picture that featured Ranbir and Bharat as well. Riddhima mentioned how much they missed Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha during this special occasion.

(Neetu Kapoor enjoying family time | Image: Bharat Sahni/Instagram)

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is taking a break from his busy schedule to enjoy time with family. While fans eagerly await his next film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor is unwinding in Italy. The movie co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol will release on December 1.