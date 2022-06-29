Ranbir Kapoor Says He Wants His And Alia Bhatt's Children To Play Soccer; Here's Why

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm as they announced that they are set to become parents. The couple tied the knot on April 14, after dating for five years. On June 27, the former dropped a beautiful picture from the hospital along with her husband to announce her pregnancy. While fans are eager to hear more from the parents-to-be about their plans on raising their child, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that he wants his children to play soccer.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, is also excited to become a father. The actor is currently promoting his film and during a conversation with Mashable, opened up about his plans on raising his kids with Alia. In the interview, the actor revealed that he wants his kids to be into sports from a young age. He revealed that he would encourage his children to play sports, especially soccer. Talking about his love for soccer, the actor revealed that he is very attached to the sport as it gave him an identity at an early stage in his life.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "I always like when young children, boy or girl, when they are into sports. It’s something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children, to play especially soccer. Soccer is something I am very attached to." He further added, "It’s something which gave me an identity very early in my life. I was below average in everything… in studies and dramatics, everything. But football gave me a….. I was decent. So you found some identity in it."

Ranbir Kapoor on his relationship with kids

Further in the chat, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his relationship with kids. The actor revealed that while growing up he had two younger siblings who would follow him everywhere. He said, "I don’t know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousin brothers Armaan Aadar were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them so that’s why they were doing that." He also added that he was very close to his niece Samara, who is now 11 years old, during her growing-up years.