Ranbir Kapoor Says He Was Petrified Of His Father As A Child

Ranbir Kapoor is considered as one of the finest actors of this generation. The Barfi actor has won several accolades in his career. From his debut film Saawariya to his latest release Sanju, the actor has shown his calibre in each of his films. The Sanju actor is open to experimenting with his roles but is completely opposite when it comes to sharing details about his private life. Seldom does he open up about his family. A recent interview was one such instance. Here's what Ranbir Kapoor said about his relationship with his father.

Ranbir talks about his relationship with his father

As mentioned earlier, Ranbir Kapoor is extremely private about his personal life and the people involved in it. So much so that he is present on social media under a different name to protect his privacy. But the one thing Ranbir Kapoor has been open about in his interviews is his relationship with his father, Rishi Kapoor. The Rockstar actor has always said that his relationship with his father has been through its own ups and downs. He has discussed it in a couple of interviews that as a kid he was petrified of his father. Ranbir has also confessed that as an actor he is fearless, but it is not the same when it comes to his relationship with his father.

In the film Besharam, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor played the role of Ranbir’s parents. Ranbir candidly spoke about working with his father for the first time. He said that he was nervous about the dynamic of his character and the character’s father. He went on to explain that even at this age he cannot meet his father’s eyes. While playing his role in the film Besharam, Ranbir’s character had to hurl abuses at his father and call him mote (fat), dharti pe bhoj (a burden on this earth) and many more. He confessed that he was not sure about how to say these things to his real father even though it was for the sake of a role.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, his performance in the film received rave reviews from the audience and the critics as well. The actor will be next seen playing the role of a superhero in the film Brahmastra, directed by friend Ayan Mukherjee. Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will also be part of this ambitious project.

