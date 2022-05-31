Ranbir Kapoor Says He's Fan Of South Indian Cinema; Reveals His Favourite Telugu Star

South Indian cinema has depicted interesting subjects and put them out in creating ways that have led to them attaining success over the past year or so. Films like RRR, Pushpa, KGF-2 and more have attracted a vast audience, therefore becoming some of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Now, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor admitted being a big fan of the South film industry, stating that actors like Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Ram Charan make it a 'cinema of celebration.'

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on South Indian Cinema

Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for his forthcoming film Brahmastra, was a part of a grand event at Vizag as he promoted the Ayan Mukerjee directorial by revealing the release date of the film's trailer. Praising South Indian cinema, Ranbir termed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who was also a part of the event, as the pioneer of Indian cinema. He went on to state that he has been a huge fan of South Indian cinema.

'I love my darling Prabhas'': Ranbir Kapoor

The 39-year-old actor, as reported by Pinkvilla, stated, "I have been a huge fan of south Indian cinema - if it’s Rajni sir, if it's Kamal Haasan sir, if it’s Chiranjeevi Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu, NTR and Ram Charan are dear friends. I have always loved the swag of Pawan Kalyan. They make a cinema of celebration. It’s entertainment in its purest form. I have always been a fan." When asked about his favourite Telugu star, Kapoor said, "I love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great. But if I have to choose one, I will say darling Prabhas".

Brahmastra teaser out

The makers of Brahmastra have released a new teaser of the fantasy drama wherein they have unveiled the entire cast including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. This is the first time the characters of the actors apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been unveiled, and netizens have expressed their excitement about the same online.

Meanwhile, netizens are comparing Mouni Roy's character with Scarlett Witch from the much-loved Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is slated to hit on September 9, this year.