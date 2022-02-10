Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. The actor will star opposite divas Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. While the movie is less than a month ago and fans are very excited to see how it will unfold the chemistry between the three actors, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates. As the makers are all set to release the film's third track Megham/Alalegase, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor sent them a special video message.

Ranbir's special message for team Hey Sinamika

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a video message by Ranbir Kapoor as the latter congratulated the entire team of Hey Sinamika. In the video, the Rockstar actor spoke about each actor in the film and also mentioned how he admires their work. He said, "Hey guys, I want to congratulate the team of Hey Sinamika and wish them all the best for the song releasing on the 10th of Feb. I'm a big fan of Dulquer's work and I really admire his work as an actor. I have worked with Aditi before who is such a fine actor and a beautiful person. I really enjoyed watching Kajal's work and hope to work with her sometime soon."

The actor further lauded the film's director for her work. He also mentioned how he has worked with her. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star said, "And finally, my absolute favourite Brinda ma'am. I've had the good fortune of working with her on various songs and have so much of love and respect for her and her brilliant work." He further wished the film's team the best and said, "Wish you guys all the love and luck for the release of Hey Sinamika on the 3rd of March."

Sharing Ranbir's message, the Kaarwaan actor wrote, "Thank you so much #Ranbir for all the kind words and your warmth to all of us at Hey Sinamika. Always been the biggest fan and cannot wait for #Brahmastra and all your upcoming films."

Hey Sinamika

Hey Sinamika is an upcoming Tamil romance film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is helmed by Brinda while Madhan Karky penned it. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 3, 2022.