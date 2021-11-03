Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar & Others To Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona Via Football Match

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty, Vivian Dsena, and other prominent stars are all set to come together to play a special football match in honour of the Argentina football legend Diego Maradona. The match will be held on November 3 at Jamnabai Grounds, Mumbai. The great footballer passed away on November 25 at the age of 60 of a cardiorespiratory arrest while he was in a rented house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires after surgery to remove cranial oedema.

According to ANI, the celebrities will be seen playing the match just days after the launch of Amazon Original Series Maradona: Blessed Dream, a biopic spanning ten episodes that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona. The match will showcase his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in `86.

Maradona: Blessed Dream

On the other hand, it was a roller-coaster ride for actors Nazareno Casero and Juan Palomino to play Diego Maradona in Maradona: Blessed Dream, a show that explores different facets of the soccer legend's life. The show, which currently streams on Prime Video, charts Maradona's humble beginnings in Argentina, his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986.

Maradona: Blessed Dream stars Argentine actors Casero, Palomino, and Nicolas Goldschmidt portrayed Diego Armando Maradona through different stages of his life in the series. The show started streaming on Prime Video on October 29 and is available for Indian subscribers in Spanish as well as dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.



Meanwhile, Ranbir has a list of films lined up in his kitty on the work front, including Brahmastra with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film was slated to release last year, but the makers had to postpone it due to the pandemic. He also has Animal with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shamshera, and more.

Image: PTI/Instagram/ShoojitSircar