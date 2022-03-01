Ranbir Kapoor Showers Love On Luv Ranjan, Enjoys Taj Mahal View As Arjun Tags Alia Bhatt

It was a star-studded gathering in Agra some days ago as Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid. Numerous stars from the film industry like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, who are working on the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director's next, were on the guest list.

Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were a part of the couple's special day and had been clicked during the nuptials as the filmmaker took the next step of his relationship with his college sweetheart.

As Luv Ranjan dropped beautiful pictures from the ceremony on Monday, some of the guests of the event and other stars too conveyed their best wishes to the newlyweds. One of the highlights of the greetings were the moments shared by Arjun Kapoor on social media. The actor and Ranbir Kapoor seemed to have a gala time during the various ceremonies.

Arjun Kapoor drops pictures from Luv Ranjan's wedding featuring Ranbir Kapoor

It seems the celebrities had to wait to post pictures on social media, as Arjun in his Instagram post wrote that he could 'finally' post moments from 'whatever little' he could remember from their Agra trip. The Ishaqzaade star shared a photo of Luv and Alisha lost in each other's eyes from their wedding and congratulated the couple as their 'forever wala rishta' was confirmed.

A fun-filled moment was from the haldi ceremony when Ranbir gave the groom a kiss on his cheek, as Arjun flashed his wide smile. He also posted another snap of Ranbir from the back view as he looked at the Taj Mahal, overlooking the wedding venue.

Arjun also tagged his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt, who is Ranbir's girlfriend, as the Taj Mahal is often termed as a symbol of love too.

Varun Sharma too was seen goofing around in one of the pictures.

Bollywood stars extend greetings to Luv Ranjan & Alisha Vaid

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has worked with Luv Rajan in most of his films, were some of the other stars who posted the filmmakers and Alisha Vaid's wedding pictures to extend their 'heartiest congratulations' and wishes for a 'lifetime of love and happiness.'