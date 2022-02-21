As director Luv Ranjan tied the knot with Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20, several pictures of the stars have started surfacing on social media. The lavish affair was attended by a bevy of stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more that left the fans excitedly waiting for their pictures from the festivities.

Going by the viral pictures of the star guests, it seems that the wedding was a theme one with white as the colour code. Pictures of Luv Ranjan’s next on-screen Jodi-Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir from the wedding are surfacing on social media with fans drooling over it and craving for more images.

Pictures of celebrities at Luv Ranjan-AlishaVaid's wedding

In the pictures, Shraddha can be seen looking ethereal in a white lehenga and matching accessories as she walks down the stairs to the venue. The Wake Up Sid star on the other hand looked dapper in a white embroidered kurta pajama while accompanying Shraddha. The first pictures of the stars have left fans guessing what others might be wearing for the wedding. Apart from the two stars, pictures of couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh in a completely white ensemble have stolen the limelight.

Before the pictures from the wedding viral, several inside glimpses of the venue also caught the attention of the fans. A Twitter user had shared pictures of the decked-up venue on the micro-blogging site that showed beautifully decorated mandap with colourful cloths and the other stage set up with a yellow heme. The vibrant decoration theme along with the entire setting gave a delightful treat to fans.

For the unversed, several stars like Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, and more were spotted at Kalina airport on Saturday as they were heading for the wedding. Luv Ranjan had made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film had broken numerous records and was one of the biggest hits of the year 2011.

Director and producer Luv Ranjan has kept his private life extremely under wraps. This also includes his relationship with Alisha Vaid. Several reports suggest the couple are college mates and their common interest in arts brought them closer. Meanwhile, on the work front, h0is next project stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The filmmaker will be wrapping up his forthcoming projects post his wedding.

IMAGE: Instagram/ManavManglani/tutejajoginder