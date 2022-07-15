Ranbir Kapoor Spills Beans On His 'Animal' Character; Says Film Out Of His 'comfort Zone'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Shamshera. The movie will mark his comeback to the Hindi cinema after four long years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, which was based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. As Ranbir is back to wow the audience with his acting skills, the actor is now focusing more on the type of movies that are best consumed on the big screens. However, he is not stopping himself from experimenting with roles as he recently revealed how his movie Animal is out of his comfort zone.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera. During a chat with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about his long list of films. He also expressed his wish to play a negative role soon but mentioned that he is waiting for the right opportunities. Talking about his distinct roles, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned his upcoming film Animal, which is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor spilt some beans about his character and called it "shocking."

The actor said, "In-fact, I am doing Sandeep Vanga's Animal. It's quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it."

Ranbir Kapoor had already begun shooting for the film with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The actor was spotted in Indian attire earlier this year in Manali. In the chat, the actor further talked about the film's progress and revealed that he will soon undergo a transformation. The actor also mentioned how the film is way out of his comfort zone due to which he is looking forward to it. He said, "I have shot for a few days and I will be taking a two-month break after Brahmastra's release to do a little bit of transformation."

"I am looking forward to Animal because that's a script that's way out of my comfort zone. I am scared, but at the same time very excited," he added.

Details about Shamshera

Shamshera will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's maiden collaboration. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1800s and will see Sanjay Dutt play the lead antagonist. While the movie is helmed by Karan Malhotra, it is set to hit the theatres on July 22.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)