Ranbir Kapoor Spills Beans On His Character From 'Animal'; Reveals Why He Signed The Film

Ranbir Kapoor recently made his comeback to the silver screens after four years with his latest film Shamshera. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, which was based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. In Shamshera, the actor shared the screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and has left the audience amazed with his acting skills. As the film hit the theatres on July 22, the actor has already begun with another schedule for his upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal in Delhi. He recently spilt some beans on his character and revealed how he had never done a part like this.

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that he will play the role of a fierce and ruthless gangster in the upcoming film Animal in an interview with Mid-Day. The actor added that Anil Kapoor will play his domineering father. The actor also added how he was shocked to hear the film's script as he had never played such a role. As he rejoined the film recently in Delhi, the actor revealed that he was scared to do so. Talking about how he approaches his character in the movie, Ranbir called it a "great opportunity" for him and quipped how no one expects him to play such a role. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "I was [stunned] to hear the script. It’s the most shocking part I have ever done. I am scared to rejoin that film." "It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. No one expects me to do such a role. I hope the audience is ready for that film from me," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor on achieving the right physique for the role

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier filmed a part of the movie with Rashmika Mandanna in Manali. He reportedly took a break in April to achieve a bulked-up physique for his role. Talking about the same, he said, "The movie requires me to nail the grey shades rightly, and the physicality adds to [the character’s menacing ways] in terms of visuals. I have put on a lot of muscle." During the promotions of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor also mentioned that he would again take a two-month break to bulk up for his role in Animal.

