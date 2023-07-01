Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Postponed To Avert Clash With Gadar 2, OMG 2?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of the most awaited films coming out this year. The movie was scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. Ranbir is said to be playing a gangster in this film and will feature in a never-seen-before avatar. While Animal was set for a 3-way clash at the box office on the Independence Day weekend, it seems like the makers have decided to postpone the release.

What's cooking?

Ranbir Kapoor, whose last release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a box office hit, was preparing for Animal release. For the shoot, the actor had undergone a major physical transformation. The pre-teaser, which was released by the makers recently, was met with a positive response and the film was on track for its August 11 release. However, as per the latest developments, the release date of the movie has been pushed to a later date.

The movie was earlier releasing on the same date as OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Rajinikanth's Jailer was also hitting the big screens on the same date. Now, it seems like Animal has backed out of the much-anticipated clash.

(Animal will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor | Image: Twitter)

According to social media buzz, Animal will now be released during the last quarter of 2023. The reason behind the postponement is still unknown but it has been speculated that the makers are trying to wrap up some unfinished post-production work. Now, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer may release on December 1. If that is true, it will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3, which has an ensemble cast.

Who's saying what?

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle to share the news of Animal reportedly getting postponed. Soon after the reports about Animal postponement started to circulate online, fans began speculate the reason behind the same.

(As per reports, Animal post-production work is incomplete | Image: Twitter)

The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna in other roles.

Meanwhile...

The makers released a pre-teaser of the movie wherein fans were intrigued by how Ranbir Kapoor's character was introduced.

The video gave a brief look at the actor's face and featured an action sequence where Ranbir's character went on a killing spree. The clip also had Punjabi music playing in the backdrop. Many compared the Animal pre-teaser to a popular scene from Oldboy.