Ranbir Kapoor Wanted To Understand All Rituals Of Wedding With Alia Bhatt, Reveals Pandit

Bollywood's much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place at their home, Vastu, on Thursday, April 14. The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family.

Meanwhile, Pandit Rajesh Sharma, who officiated Alia and Ranbir's wedding, opened up about the rituals and roles performed by family members, adding that the "groom wanted to understand all rituals".

Ranbir Kapoor wanted to understand all rituals: Pandit Rajesh Sharma

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pandit Rajesh Sharma got candid about the wedding rituals. He said that Ranbir Kapoor was keen on understanding the meaning behind all the rituals. He asserted that the couple took seven vows and "Ranbir ki iccha thi ki, Panditji puri vidhi samjha ke (shaadi) karana (Ranbir wanted me to explain to him the significance of every ritual)."

Sharma confirmed that only four pheras were performed instead of the usual seven. Sharma stated that Ranbir performed all the rituals by taking the blessings of his late father Rishi Kapoor, adding, "It was a traditional Punjabi wedding".

I made a joke about Ranbir Kapoor's infamous temper: Pandit

The Pandit said that he even made a joke about Ranbir Kapoor's infamous temper "which left everyone in splits". Adding to his part, he said that according to a vidhi, Alia's brothers had to hold her toes on a stone after which the brothers had to give a piece of advice to the Kapoor family: "You are going in is a great one, but there could be instances jaha kisi ka khopda garam ho (where someone loses their temper), but you need to maintain yourself and remain rock steady just like this rock." Sharma said that soon after this, everybody started laughing.

Pandit Rajesh Sharma opens up about rituals & roles performed by family members

The Pandit continued that the Sehra Bandi ritual was performed by the Rockstar actor's four sisters, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Natasha Nanda. Shweta Nanda performed the duties of 'Bhabhi'. He also revealed that a baraat-style dance was conducted inside the apartment complex and the kanyaadaan ritual was performed by Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)