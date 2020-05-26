Ranbir Kapoor's 'Badtmeez Dil': Check The Making Of The Song Here

Badtameez Dil is one of the most popular songs from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Kanmani, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The song is recorded by Benny Dayal under the music label of T-Series. The lyrics for the song were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and popular music director Pritam composed the music for it.

The Making of Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil

The video started from the end of the shooting the song where the crew was seen cleaning up the scene. The director explained that they just wrapped up the shoot 5 minutes ago and everyone has gone home. Establishing the context for the song, Ayan Mukerji explained that the song unfolds at an event where Ranbir Kapoor's character has come back into the lives of his friends after a gap of many years.

The Badtameez Dil lyricist explained that the song originated from a trumpet solo that Pritam had in his mind. He revealed that the making started from there and the idea was to add some kind of gibberish in the song. He then laughed that he had full freedom to write whatever he wants since it just had to be gibberish. That is how they inserted lines like "Paan Main Pudeena Dekha, Naak Ka Nageena Dekha

Chikni Chameli Dekhi, Chikna Kameena Dekha

Chaand Ne Cheater Hoke Cheat Kiya Toh, Saare Taare Bole Gilli Gilli Akhaa" in the song.

Ayan further explained that they were just looking for a high-energy and a fun song and added that he thinks Pritam gave them a lot more with Badtameez Dil. Ranbir Kapoor explained that he was dancing and performing in a song after two years. He revealed that it was hard for him and that he had to rehearse a lot for it.

Deepika Padukone revealed that the champagne refused to be sprayed like normal champagnes. She thought that Ranbir Kapoor took some kind of revenge by unnecessarily spraying her with many bottles of champagne. Choreographer Remo D'Souza was also excited to see Ranbir dance.

Talking about Remo, Ranbir Kapoor said that he is a very talented person and has been in the industry for quite some time. He added that when people see his song even at that moment, there is always a certain freshness to it. He further said that D'Souza brings in something new to the table.

