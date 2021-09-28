Ranbir Kapoor's First Look From 'Shamshera' Trends On Social Media; 'He's Coming.. Brace'

Quick links:
Image: "Instagram/YRF/ranbirkapoor
Dubbed as one of the biggest films of the year in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor headlined Shamshera released the actor's first look from the film. Celebrating his 39th birthday on September 28, the fans were not only treated with a flurry of unseen pictures of the actor from his friends but also the first look and release date of his highly anticipated film. The goosebump-inducing poster has made an impactful impression on Twitter as the poster has become a trending topic on the micro-blogging site within an hour of its release.
Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the action flick stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Intensifying the anticipation of the fans for the Shamshera movie, Yash Raj Films released the very first look of Ranbir to mark his 39th birthday. In the poster captioned 'A legend will rise', the actor's intense eyes and a mark on his forehead piqued the interest of the fans with many expecting a never-seen-before avatar of the actor.
The makers also released the official release date of the film which is set for a worldwide release on March 18, 2022. Earlier, director Karan Malhotra had spoken to Mid-Day about the challenges he faced to get the action flick a big-screen outing. The makers also braved several complications while filming and post-production.
After triggering a Twitter trend on the occasion of his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Shamshera is setting the internet ablaze with avid fans expressing their excitement over the new look. Many fans noted the intensity in his eyes hinting at his fierce role while another revealed getting goosebumps after watching the poster. One fan wrote, ''Fierce - Intense - Vengeful - Scary The Legend #Shamshera will Rise.'' while another rejoiced his comeback by writing, ''Acting Beast Ranbir Kapoor is coming.''
Those eyes 🔥 Ranbir is gonna clean sweep the award season. Mark my words. #Shamshera#HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/QkgrbUl8aG— 🅹 (@Ranbir_Filmic) September 28, 2021
CAN YOU'LL BELIEVE IT THAT WE HAVE GOT AN OFFICIAL POSTER FOR A RANBIR KAPOOR'S FILM?— Jatin. (@_Kabirthapar) September 28, 2021
You know what we all deserved this for the patience and believe we have shown since last few years... Congratulations RKF's... This is truly our day🤙🏻#HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/pbPaxMN65Y
This look 💥🤩#Shamshera #HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/LwmRFNbuwE— 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) September 28, 2021
One excited fan tweeted expecting an enormous box office collection for the forthcoming action drama while another tweeted, ''buckle up, the volcano is about to erupt!! Ranbir Kapoor in and as SHAMSHERA''. One user wrote, ''it’s his birthday but we really are the ones getting gifts lmao''
A legend is back and how. #HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/cLYDkFTN4U— Dil se (@_bazziinga) September 28, 2021
Another Historic performance loading 🔥🔥💥 Ranbir Kapoor will be back onscreen after Sanju with #Shamshera releasing on 18 march 2022. #HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/S8bBzmDGTF— Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) September 28, 2021
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.