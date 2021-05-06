Ranbir Kapoor's Oscar-nominated Short Film Now Live At The Bandra Film Festival

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known for his versatile acting skills in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor's short film titled Karma is the actor's first-ever movie he acted in even before his mainstream Bollywood debut. Directed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of the legendary B.R. Chopra, the movie was screened at the Bandra Film Festivals Youtube Channel on the 5th of May 2021.

Ranbir Kapoor's Karma movie now live at the Bandra Film Festival

The 26-minute short film will be displayed under the 'A Point Across' category. The story of the movie revolves around capital punishment in India and is about a jailer who has to face the predicament of conducting the execution of his own son. The film was also nominated for Student Oscars. Karma movie cast features a stellar star cast of Sharat Saxena, who plays the central character of the jailer. Milind Joshi and Sushovan Banerjee feature in other pivotal roles.

Reminiscing about the fond memories of the film and working with Ranbir Kapoor, director Abhay Chopra said in a media statement, "The year I made this film, capital punishment was a part of every prime-time debate and churned out scores of opinion pieces and cover stories. India saw the hanging of Dhananjay Chatterjee for the rape and murder of Hetal Parekh which fuelled these debates. Karma is fiction but heavily inspired by reality. If you notice carefully, the debate on capital punishment did not get over with the Dhananjay case, every crime that gets national media’s attention almost always rakes up this topic". The director further praised the Karma movie cast and added, "I have fond memories of directing Ranbir Kapoor, he had not even started his career back then, such an effortless actor. Acting really runs through his veins. Sharat Saxena has done a phenomenal job in the film and such a powerful screen presence. I’m glad I could tell this story and that it is getting an extended viewership on Bandra Film Festival."

Bandra Film Festival is a digital film festival sponsored by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube that not only helps filmmakers reach large audiences virtually but also helps viewers contribute funds to support films and filmmakers of their choice. Ranbir Kapoor's Karma movie is now live on BFF's Youtube Channel.



Apart from Karma, the category also includes two more films. A Thin Wall, a feature-length hard-hitting documentary on the memories associated with the partition, directed by Mara Ahmed & co-produced by Surbhi Dewan and Backdrop, a short movie representing a patriotic glimpse at the Wagah border ceremony, directed by Nyay Bhushan.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM KARMA