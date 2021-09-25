Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Does Not Take 'panga' With Actor; Here's Why

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have recently been welcomed on The Kapil Sharma Show. Although they graced the show with their presence earlier this month, Kapil Sharma has been treating his fans with unseen clips from previous episodes on his YouTube channel. As part of his most recent clip, he can be seen quizzing Riddhima Kapoor Sahni about her bond with her brother and Bollywood sensation, Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni quizzed on bond with Ranbir Kapoor on TKSS

In an unseen clip from Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the two were seen having a candid chat with the host. In the clip, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Riddhima about her bond with her brother, Ranbir Kapoor. When asked if the sibling duo has fights, Riddhima mentioned that she often bashed him up when they were younger, but now refrains from doing so as he has grown much taller. She said, "Abhi uska height dekha hai Ranbir ka? Panga nahi lena hai." (Have you seen Ranbir’s height now? I don’t want to mess with him.) After she made this statement, her mother intervened and mentioned that Riddhima always sides with Ranbir and always has his back.

Watch the video here

The fashion designer was also asked if her brother cried when she got married. Taking a witty approach to the subject and mentioned that the Barfi actor probably cried tears of joy, as he would be getting the entire room that the duo used to earlier share, all to himself. The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show marked Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's first appearance on television. She shared several anecdotes from her life and so did her mother, as they two enjoyed their time on the show.

Ranbir Kapoor was earlier in the news after Shashank Khaitan's comic thriller Mr Lele roped him in for one of the movie's songs. The film will also see Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar alongside Vicky Kaushal, as the trio takes on pivotal roles in the film. A report by Pinkvilla revealed that the song will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Rochak Kohli and that the Rockstar actor has been rehearsing for it.

(Image: Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoor)