Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Riddhima Have 'fun' Time On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pics

Kapil Sharma came back with his celebrity talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, earlier this month. The host has been inviting several guests from the film and sports industry. He was last seen chatting with veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra. The actor will soon be interacting with Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. As the shoot of the show has already been completed, Neetu Kapoor recently shared how she enjoyed being on the show.

Neetu Kapoor visits The Kapil Sharma Show with daughter Riddhima

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share some snaps from The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was seemingly invited to the show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. In the photos, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were seen posing with Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. The Do Dooni Chaar actor was seen donning a neon top with a black blazer. For the bottoms, she chose a pair of ribbed jeans. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stunned in a green jumpsuit with stone studded accents. She kept her makeup to a minimum and completed her look with a pair of green coloured earrings.

In the caption, Neetu Kapoor shared how she enjoyed being on the show and wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride 🤗✨." Riddhima Kapoor reacted to the photos with a lit emoji. Neelam Kothari also complimented the mother-daughter duo and wrote, "Stunning" in the comment section.

Riddhima Kapoor on Kapil Sharma's talk show

Riddhima Kapoor also shared her experience of being on the show via Instagram. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Riddhima Kapoor shared how she had a laughter-filled evening on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. She wrote, "Take time to make your soul happy…Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54 ♥️." Neelam Kothari reacted to the post and wrote how she cannot wait to watch the episode. The episode will expectedly air next week on Sony TV.

IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM