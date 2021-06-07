Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movie Luv Ranjan To Start Shooting For 3rd Schedule From June 20?

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie with Luv Ranjan will begin its third schedule this month. A source from the creative team of Luv Ranjan's rom-com shared this news with Bollywood Hungama. The ongoing pandemic and its subsequent lockdown have disrupted shoots in many states of India. The schedule of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie has also gone awry. The original schedule was slated for the second week of May.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie to continue shooting in June?

The director of the film has planned to call for the lights-camera-action to begin from June 20 this year. The source revealed that the upcoming schedule is "important" as Luv intends to film the emotional scenes that feature the lead actors, along with Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will play Ranbir's parents. He revealed that the third schedule was cancelled due to the lockdown in Noida and Mumbai. Luv Ranjan and the co-producer of the untitled film, Ankur Garg, "went back to the drawing board and have reworked everyone's dates". The upcoming schedule will be taking place in either Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, depending on the restrictions being lifted as they require "live locations".

The source also revealed that Spain forms the backdrop for a small portion of the upcoming rom-com drama. The filmmakers are "planning to head to the European country in the month of September". He added that the team plans to wrap up all the scenes in the home country and then head abroad depending on the situation in Spain. The family rom-com drama, which began shooting in Noida earlier this year, is scheduled to release in the month of March 2022. The list of popular Luv Ranjan's movies includes Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bittoo Boss, Akash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, among others.

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's next fantasy action-adventure film, Brahmastra. Also penned by Ayan, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film is a part of a planned trilogy. The Brahmastra release date is yet to be revealed as it was delayed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: AYAN MUKHERJEE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.