Randeep Hooda & Urvashi Rautela Reach Chambal To Film A Special 'Inspector Avinash' Scene

Actors Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda were previously in Uttar Pradesh for the shooting of their upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. Now the actors have finally begun filming the web show in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. While certain aspects of the web series were shot in Lucknow, now the shoot is going to be carried forward at Chambal, a location popularly known as the hideout for dacoits and bandits.

According to the makers, a special sequence of the show will be filmed in the region and the entire cast of the film has already reached the location. The special sequence will include the Encounter Specialist Avinash Mishra and his police force indulging in a shootout with dangerous dacoits Nirbhay Gujjar and Jagjivan Parihar. Recently, Randeep also took to his Instagram space to announce the shooting of the show in Chambal. While sharing a behind-the-scene photograph of himself, Randeep showcased the picturesque landscape of his shooting location. In the photo shared by him, the actor can be seen getting ready for filming a scene, while his makeup artists are helping him to procure an apt look. Check out the photo shared by him below:

Directed by Neeraaj Pathak, the upcoming show is produced by Krishan Chowdhary in collaboration with Pathak himself. Apart from Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda, this cop thriller also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggrak, Amit Sial and Priyanka Bose. Back in the month of February, the crew of Inspector Avinash got an opportunity to meet Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As reported by PTI, the team during their meeting discussed their shooting schedule with the Chief Minister.

In return, Yogi Adityanath reportedly assured the makers of full support for a ‘hassle-free shoot. The plot of this upcoming crime show chronicles the success stories of UP’s Special Task Force. It narrates the life of Inspector Avinash, who has been credited for solving high profile cases in the state. Inspector Avinash Marks Randeep Hooda debut in the OTT space. Talking about the characters of the show, Randeep is essaying the lead role of Encounter specialist Avinash, on the other hand, Urvashi is portraying the role of his wife Poonam.

