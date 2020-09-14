Randeep Hooda's 'John Day' Completes 7 Years, Actor Pens Popular Dialogue From Film

Recently, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the seventh anniversary of his much-acclaimed movie, John Day. Sharing the film’s poster on his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda also shared a famous dialogue from the film in his caption. Take a look at the post shared:

Randeep's post

The poster of the film features Randeep Hooda aiming a gun at a woman, as he smokes a cigarette. The actor penned his caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘The most dangerous animal in the world is human’. Soon after Randeep shared the post on Instagram, fans of the actor chimed in the comment section and wished the actor. Some fans also spoke about how the movies impressed them and showered praises on Randeep for his performance. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React

John Day

Released in 2013, John Day follows the story of a bank manager and his wife, who become pawns in a bank heist with tie to corruption and fraud, amid the demise of their daughter. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Randeep Hooda and Elena Kazan in the leading roles, the movie is directed by Ahishor Solomon. The film also stars Sharat Saxena, Shernaz Patel, Vipin Sharma and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles.

Randeep on the professional front:

The actor was last seen in Extraction. Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave and is streaming on Netflix since April 24, 2020.

If the rumours are to be believed, the movie is made on a budget of $6.5 crores USD and has released in Hindi, English, Bengali languages in India. The movie also stars Indian actors like Shivam Vichare, Piyush Khati, Sara Rumao and Arti Kulkarni in prominent roles. Randeep Hooda is all set to grace the big screen with actor Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the much-awaited film, Radhe.

(Image credits: Randeep Hooda Instagram)

