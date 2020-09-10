India-China Standoff: Ladakh MP Meets Villagers From Chushul, Discusses Border Situation

Amid the faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal met the representatives of the Chushul village on Wednesday. Chushul is one of the 5 Border Personnel Meeting points between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army of China. Speaking to the media a day later, the Ladakh MP asserted that the locals always extended support to the Indian Army in their own capacity.

While acknowledging that there is tension in the border areas, he opined that it was the moral responsibility of citizens to assist the Army. He mentioned that the border situation was extensively discussed in the meeting which lasted for one to two hours. Thereafter, the BJP leader added that he would meet Union Ministers in the national capital to apprise them of the feedback received by him.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal remarked, "For the last few months since the Galwan clash, there is tension in the border areas. I met the village representatives of Chushul yesterday. We had a discussion for one-two hours on the border situation, the feelings of the villagers and the support being provided to the Army. As a citizen of this country, we are trying to help the Army. I will go to Delhi tomorrow and apprise the concerned Ministers about the feedback which I received."

I met Chushul village representatives, yesterday. We also spoke about the moral responsibility to assist the Indian army as citizens of the country. The local civilians will wholeheartedly support the Army, in their capacity: JT Namgyal, MP, Ladakh, on border tensions with China pic.twitter.com/wcTcOvbpmA — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The LAC faceoff

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control on Monday evening.

Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army. Indian Army sources informed ANI that the two nations held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer level in Eastern Ladakh earlier in the day.

