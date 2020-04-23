Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Bonding With Chris Hemsworth While Shooting 'Extraction'

Randeep Hooda is set to make his Hollywood debut as Saju with Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. The Bollywood star is glad to be the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film. Hooda stepped out of his comfort zone to make an action-packed entry in the West. He also spoke about his bonding with Chris Hemsworth in the interview.

Randeep Hooda on his bonding with Chris Hemsworth

Talking about this to a news agency, Randeep Hooda said that he grew up in Australia where Chris Hemsworth is from. He added that there was a lot of Australian way of talking and humour. Hooda said that Chris Hemsworth has a lot of energy and that he is a sweet guy. Randeep enjoyed working with him and thinks that it was one of his best and finest performances.

On the movie front, Randeep Hooda said that he was glad to feature as the first Indian male actor doing an action-packed Hollywood film. The actor added that he broke the barrier of stereotypes of IT Professionals, Millionaires, or comic relief in a film.

ALSO READ | Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut In Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction'

Randeep Hooda continued that he has not done much of hand to hand action. He does have an action image but did not get to do much action on the screen. He said that it was new territory for him as an actor and that he was able to use factors other than just drama and was able to learn new things with it. The actor really enjoyed it and was feeling safe while doing the scenes because they were well prepared. He confessed that he was elated and grateful to do this part.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Injuring Randeep Hooda During 'Extraction' Shoot; Read Here

Along with Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda, Extraction also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. Originally titled Dhaka, the film revolves around Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career where he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned International crimelord. Along with other places around the world, the film has been extensively shot in India. The film will be available on Netflix from April 24.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Teases With A Knife Fight Scene With Randeep Hooda In This Video; Watch

ALSO READ | Randeep Hooda Talks About His Hollywood Debut Movie 'Extraction' With Chris Hemsworth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.