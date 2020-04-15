Chris Hemsworth Teases With A Knife Fight Scene With Randeep Hooda In This Video; Watch

The makers of the much-awaited film Extraction recently shared a short video of the making of an action-packed scene. The film stars Chris Hemsworth in a pivotal role. As they are unable to release the film due to coronavirus lockdown, Chris Hemsworth and Russo Brothers shared a glimpse of an action sequence that was shot in India. It was also reported that The Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that this is one of the best sequences they have seen.

Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of the video where he can be seen teasing a knife fight sequence. The shooting of this scene was shot in India as one can see the busy streets of Ahmedabad. Bollywood and Hollywood actor Randeep Hooda draw their best fight scenes as they are seen attacking each other with knives. The actor also holds up the gun for a few explosive scenes which are unmissable.

Chris Hemsworth can also be seen very excited about the film, as he keeps praising every effort that has gone into making the film. In the video, one can also see director Sam Hargrave strapped on top of a car's bonnet with the filming equipment. The behind-the-scenes video that has been shared by the makers shows the efforts that that has gone into the making. Watch the video below.

About the film and its trailer

The film Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Sam Hargrave and is based on an action-driven genre. The makers recently unveiled the trailer the film and fans were in love with it. Watch the trailer below.

