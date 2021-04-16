Randeep Hooda Wishes His Body-double From 'Extraction' On His Birthday With BTS Picture

Randeep Hooda is known for his versatile roles in several Bollywood films. He made his debut in Hollywood with an English film titled Extraction. He played the character of Saju Rav in the film, a former Special Forces Major and the Head of Security of Ovi Mahajan. Randeep Hooda was seen in a few action sequences in the film and today he revealed that he used a body double for those scenes.

Randeep Hooda wishes his body-double 'Happy Birthday'

Taking it to Instagram, Randeep Hooda wished his body-double from the film Extraction. Randeep shared a picture with Dan Dargan Carter and wrote, "Belated birthday @dargan_fire .. thank you for making me look so cool in #extraction keep rocking brother ðŸ¤—ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ #stunts #stuntdouble #throwback"(sic). Randeep and his stunt double were seen in matching outfits in the picture he shared and moreover, they also donned a similar hairstyle.

Extraction is an action-thriller film starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. It also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in pivotal roles. The film which released on Netflix is based on the novel Ciudad written by Ande Parks. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. The audiences performances and action sequences were, however, praised by them. Extraction followed a black market mercenary who has nothing to lose. He is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

Randeep Hooda on the work front

Professionally, Randeep Hooda will be seen in an upcoming action film Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Megha Akash along with Randeep Hooda. The film follows the story of an ageing gangster who has to reignite old feuds when his daughter Radhika gets kidnapped. He will also be seen in an upcoming social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh. It features Randeep Hooda, Illeana D’Cruz in the lead roles and follows India’s obsession with fair skin.

(Image source: Randeep Hooda's Instagram)