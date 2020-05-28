Actor Randeep Hooda starred in the biopic of Sarbjit Singh alongside Aishwarya Rai four years ago. Since then, the actor has regularly been in touch with Dalbir Kaur (Sarbjit's real-life sister) and often posts pictures with her. Hooda took to his social media today to wish her on her birthday.

Randeep Hooda wishes Sarbjit's sister Dalbir Kaur on her birthday

In the picture, Randeep Hooda is seen dressed in a black v-neck shirt and a pair of blue denims. He is adorably hugging Dalbir Kaur who is dressed in a traditional salwar suit. Both of them are adorably smiling in the picture and seem really happy. Hooda captioned the post, "घुट के झप्पी पाऊँगी,” she said on the phone this morning as I wished @dalbir4275 a happy birthday .. she’s been busy doing #Seva in #Bhikhiwind #India #Punjab #DalbirKaur #sisterlove #sarbjit #reel2real". [sic]

About the film

Directed by Omung Kumar, Sarbjit stars Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai, and Richa Chadha. The film is a biopic based on the life of Sarbjit Singh and was released in 2016. The film revolves around Sarbjit, who is a farmer residing at Bhikiwind, Punjab, a village near the Indo-Pak border. He crossed the border after having a few drinks with friends and was mistaken to be an Indian spy and was sentenced with capital punishment. It also follows the struggle that his sister Dalbir Kaur went through in an attempt to rescue him.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave and was produced by the Russo brothers. It is based on a novel written by Ande Parks.

It also starred David Harbour, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Pankaj Tripathi. It marked Randeep's Hollywood debut and he also became one of the first Bollywood actors to have such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. He played the character of Saju in the film.

Randeep Hooda was earlier seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He is set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's 21: Battle of Saragarhi. Hooda is also set to star in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has also been roped in for two other films. He will be seen in Vivek Singh Chauhan's Rat on a Highway and will also star in Sai Kabir's new age romance drama, Mard.

