Randhir Kapoor Misses Brothers Rishi, Rajiv; Hopes 'they're Happy Wherever They Are'

The Kapoor family recently had to deal with two losses. Randhir Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared photos of his late younger siblings Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Randhir, while sharing the photo, wrote that he misses his brothers. Take a look at the late Kapoor siblings' picture here.

Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor recently shared a photo of his late brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. The photo features young Rishi and Rajiv. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote that he will always miss his darling brothers and that he hopes they are happy wherever they are. Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 after a long battle with leukaemia and most recently, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on 9 February 2021 due to a heart attack.

Fans react to Randhir Kapoor's latest post

Fans conveyed their condolences in the comments section. One fan commented that it had been a year of losses for the Kapoor family but as people say, the show must go on. Another fan used their nicknames Chintu and Chimpu and said that they missed them both. Another fan wrote that they will miss both the legends.

Kapoor Family photos

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of late actor Raj Kapoor and grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor. He is also the father of Bollywood actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The veteran actor is often seen uploading pictures of his family on his Instagram. Here are some of the Kapoor family photos shared by Randhir Kapoor.

A quick look at Randhir Kapoor's movies

Randhir Kapoor made his acting debut as an adult with the 1971 family drama Kal Aaj Aur Kal which was box office success. After that, Kapoor appeared in various successful movies like Jeet (1972), Hamrahi (1974), Lafange (1975), Ponga Pandit (1975) and Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972). After appearing in these movies, he took a decade long break from acting and made a directional come back with the 1991 movie Henna. It was a commercial success and earned Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Director nomination and the movie was chosen as the Indian submission to the Oscar. Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2010 comedy movie Housefull, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

