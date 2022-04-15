Randhir Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Celebrations: 'Abhi Toh Hungama Hai'

B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place at the former's Vastu residence on Thursday, April 14. The couple exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family including Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, RK's uncle Randhir Kapoor and more. Randhir Kapoor came back from Goa especially to attend the couple's nuptials.

Randhir Kapoor says, 'Abhi toh hungama hai'

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Randhir Kapoor opened up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Expressing how nice he feels, he said that Ranbir is a nice kid and he is happy for the couple. Randhir even blessed them for a long and happy married life. When asked if the Kapoors have plans to celebrate the occasion with a quiet family get-together soon, Randhir mentioned, "Nothing quiet now, abhi toh hungama hai, every day something is going on," adding that they all missed late actor and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor on the wedding day. The Barfi actor's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan even shared the former and Randhir's pic from the ceremony. Have a look:

Alia and Ranbir greet the paparazzi after tying the knot

Soon after tying the knot, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor greeted the paparazzi around 7 p.m. The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone to begin a new journey together. Alia and Ranbir coordinated in regal white coloured outfits for their big day. Ranbir even flaunted his Mehendi that had Alia's name on it.

Alia Bhatt shares her wedding pics, 'memories that are full of love'

Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures took the internet by storm within seconds. The Gangubai Kathiawada actor even shared a heartfelt note which read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/kareenakapoorkhan