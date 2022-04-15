Soni Razdan Beams With Joy In Picture With Husband Mahesh Bhatt From Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

After dating for five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows in the attendance of their close family members and friends. While it was definitely a special and important moment for Soni Razdan, the Bollywood veteran made sure to keep her fashion on point as she looked beautiful in all ceremonies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni Razdan recently shared glimpses of her looks from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The actor shared a photo with her producer husband Mahesh Bhatt. In the picture, Soni Razdan wore a beautiful red coloured printed saree with a golden border, which she paired with a green blouse. She accessorised her look with a long necklace and matching bracelet. Both her ensemble and jewellery were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt wore an ivory coloured Kurta Pyjama for his daughter's wedding. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "All dressed up in @sabyasachiofficial @sabyasachijewellery and ready to go to the wedding!"

Soni Razdan also revealed her Mehendi outfit via Instagram and posted a picture with her sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. In the photo, the Call You Agent: Bollywood star wore a pink and white floral suit designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her look with a green and pink coloured necklace, earrings and bracelets. Soni Razdan also left her hair open and wore matching juttis. On the other hand, Tina Razdan stunned in a blue coloured Salwar Suit with golden accents. In the caption, Soni Razdan wrote, "Sisters are all ready for the mehndi ! Me in @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld."

Soni Razdan pens a special note for Alia and Ranbir

Soni Razdan penned a special note for her daughter Alia and son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor. She shared a beautiful picture of the newlyweds and wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always." "Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa," she added.

Image: Instagram/@sonirazdan