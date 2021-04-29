Randhir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospital Shares Statement

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.

"He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry about," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.

Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year. Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year.

Kapoor is best known for his roles in Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai among others. He married actor Babita but they separated later. The couple has daughters -- Karisma and Kareena.

A quick look at Randhir Kapoor's movies

Randhir Kapoor made his acting debut as an adult with the 1971 family drama Kal Aaj Aur Kal which was a box office success. After that, Kapoor appeared in various successful movies like Jeet (1972), Hamrahi (1974), Lafange (1975), Ponga Pandit (1975), and Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972). After appearing in these movies, he took a decade-long break from acting and made a directional comeback with the 1991 movie Henna.

It was a commercial success and earned Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Director nomination and the movie was chosen as the Indian submission to the Oscar. Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2010 comedy movie Housefull, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

