Rangoli Chandel & Husband To Adopt A Baby Girl, Reveal Name Given By Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel announced that she and her husband will become parents for the second time as they have decided to adopt a baby girl. In a series of tweets, Chandel informed that she wants to encourage couples to adopt rather than trying out surrogacy as there are several who are in need of homes in the world and are longing for parents. In another tweet, Chandel stated that she has completed the adoption procedure and also informed that Kangana has named her Ganga.

Rangoli to adopt a baby girl

I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents 🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga 🥰🙏🙏so fortunate to be able to give home to a child 🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

