Rangoli Chandel & Husband To Adopt A Baby Girl, Reveal Name Given By Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel announced that she and her husband will become parents for the second time as they have decided to adopt a baby girl

Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel announced that she and her husband will become parents for the second time as they have decided to adopt a baby girl. In a series of tweets, Chandel informed that she wants to encourage couples to adopt rather than trying out surrogacy as there are several who are in need of homes in the world and are longing for parents. In another tweet, Chandel stated that she has completed the adoption procedure and also informed that Kangana has named her Ganga. 

Rangoli to adopt a baby girl 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Claims Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana Ranaut Over Her Hrithik Roshan Spat

 

 

