Rangoli Chandel Misses Sister Kangana Ranaut As She Shoots In MP For 'Dhaakad'

Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram handle to share that she is missing her sister Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actor is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for her next film Dhaakad.

Rangoli wrote that the flower 'winter sun' reminds her of Kangana Ranaut. She wrote, "When I see this flower called “winter sun”... I miss sun of our life @kanganaranaut" [sic] Kangana replied on the post and wrote, "Missing you as well" [sic]

Kangana is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for the movie Dhaakad. The actor’s meeting with the state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had become a talking point. The leader had praised her for making a film on social issues and women entrepreneurs.

“The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the State and I am happy that the film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted. "Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented, and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the state,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

High-octane action film "Dhaakad" is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday. "@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female-led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021," the tweet read. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

