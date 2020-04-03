Rangoli Chandel Praises PM Modi's Covid Appeal; Requests All To Follow '9 Mins For India'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that after his Friday morning address, she is quite 'confident' that the country will win the fight against Coronavirus.

Chandel then requested everybody to come together and light Diyas/candles as asked by the Prime Minister. "To mark our togetherness and love for each other", she said. Curtly she also went on to call out anti-nationals and asked others to 'ignore them'.

However, this is not the first time Chandel has praised PM Modi. Time and again, she has always been supportive of his initiatives and measures. Read below-

Rangoli Chandel praises Prime Minister's initiative

very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji,after today’s PM speech I am very confident we will win the fight against Corona, let’s all light diyas Sunday 9pm,to mark our togetherness and love for each other and this nation, anti national ki phat chuki hai, ignore them — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." The PM urged people not to ignore social distancing while lighting 'diya' or lamp or mobile's light on April 5.

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

In his address PM Modi said, "Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us."

