Rangoli Chandel Slams American Newspaper For Its Post On India's Coronavirus Situation

After Raveena Tandon corrected an International media publication when they called 'namaste', a 'prayer-like gesture', Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter to slam a leading American newspaper based in New York for their article on India's Coronavirus situation.

The article published on March 17 said, "India has reported around 125 cases of the coronavirus, and it is a bit of a mystery how the world’s second-most-populous nation, with 1.3 billion people, has remained relatively unscathed while the number of cases explodes to its east and west" [sic]

Reacting to this, Rangoli remarked that she isn't able to understand why are they disappointed if the number of cases is low. She further adds that they should rather appreciate the government and people who are following the health advisory.

NYT is rather disappointed why Corona not spreading in India, they can easily appreciate the government and people who follow precautions but they chose to make it a mystery 🤓🤓🤓maza aata hai jab inki jalti hai 😎 https://t.co/gkq8AqZ285 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 18, 2020

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after four more were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Mimi Chakraborty announces 7-day self-quarantine after coming back from London

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance, the Ministry said. According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently. With coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the government has also banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.