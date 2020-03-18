Mimi Chakraborty Announces 7-day Self-quarantine After Coming Back From London

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali film actress Mimi Chakraborty who returned from England on Tuesday informed that she will remain in self-quarantine and not even meet her parents as a preventive measure in view of the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

The actress and TMC MP were busy shooting for her film Baazi and reportedly went through thermal screening and other Coronavirus related formalities on touch down at the NSCBI Airport.

Mimi imposes 7-day self-quarantine

"I have returned from a place like the UK via Dubai. So all the precautions have been taken. I have told my parents not to meet me at home. My father is above 65 years. The first seven days I will be at home," the Lok Sabha member from Jadavpur told the media.

"We are going through bad times. But I am sure it will pass off. We must go by the government directives on cleanliness, wash our hands and take all precautions. We must maintain distance with other people as a safety measure," she said.

Asked about the situation in London, she said the unit was shooting at public places and couldn't form many ideas about the situation there. "But I didn't see many people wearing masks. Airports were scaringly empty. Dubai airport looked deserted. Only the duty-free shops were open," she said.

Suresh Prabhu joins in

Meanwhile, apart from her, Suresh Prabhu in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed that he would not be able to attend the ongoing Parliament Sessions till the end of this isolation period. His letter read, "I wish to inform that consequent upon my return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second Sherpas' Meeting for the upcoming G20 Summit in At Khobar on 10 March 2020, as a precautionary measure, even after testing negative, I have kept myself under isolation at my residence for the next 14 days in the wake of the Corona Virus spread as per advisories"

