Rani Mukerji: 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Yuva' & Other Underrated Movies Of 'Mardaani' Star

Rani Mukerji is currently enjoying the success of her recently released movie Mardaani 2. After missing from the big screen for a brief period, the actor graced the screens with her appreciating performance in Mardaani 2. The movie is witnessing a stupendous growth on its second day of release. Rani has always has received a positive response from critics for her performances. However, some of her films perhaps did not do as well at the box office as one may have expected. Here are some of Rani Mukerji’s underrated movies that every Bollywood buff should watch:

Laga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman

The women-oriented movie, Laga Chunari Mein Daag is one of the most appreciated and underrated movies of Rani. The intense drama was one of her toughest roles to date. While the Pradeep Sarkar directorial couldn’t garner any success at the box office, it did evoke a lot of emotions.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor: Top Underrated Movies Of Bebo You Must Watch

Hichki

Hichki is a comedy-drama film with a social objective subject. Rani Mukerji plays a teacher’s role and also deals with an unusual disorder. It is an inspiring story, where Rani turns her weakness into her biggest strength. Hichki was a socially objective movie with a comedy storyline, however, it did not do well at the box office. The film is directed by Aziz Mirza.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji: 3 best performances by the 'Mardaani 2' actor

Yuva

Yuva is regarded as one of Rani's best works. The movie revolves around the lives of Michael, Arjun, and Lallan. Three men from three different strata of society cross paths one morning in Calcutta and change each other's lives forever. These three men are played by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vivek Oberoi. Rani Mukerji plays the love interest of Abhishek Bachchan in Yuva.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji reveals what she says to motivate her daughter Adira

No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica was one most underrated works of Rani Mukerji. Rani plays a journalist, who is more of an activist who teams up with the sister of a murdered model, as she gets interested in the case and wants to bring justice to it. The film is based on a real-life event. No One Killed Jessica is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Also Read | Mardaani 2: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Rani Mukerji's act as movie gets thumbs up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.