Mardaani 2: Anil Kapoor Goes Gaga Over Rani Mukerji's Act As Movie Gets Thumbs Up

Anil Kapoor’s Nayak: The Real Hero recently made headlines when the Maharashtra government formation impasse got netizens rooting for the actor as a chief minister. At the same time, the veteran’s co-star of Nayak: The Real Hero, Rani Mukerji, too has been winning rave reviews as a police officer in Mardaani 2, and it won’t be a surprise if some netizens would root for a cop like her amid the crime against women. Anil, too, was impressed by his Calcutta Mail co-star's act in the Gopi Puthran directorial. The Virasat star termed the movie as ‘hard-hitting’ and ‘impactful’ and called Rani’s performance as ‘extraordinary.’

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared a graphic of the reviews from critics for Mardaani 2, who had lauded the movie with three or four stars. He also shared a poster of the film. His post read, “Hard hitting & impactful. Once again an extraordinary performance by #RaniMukerji #GopiPuthran #Mardaani2 #SheWontStop @Mardaani2 @yrf.”

Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivari Roy, who is an IPS officer, after the successful Mardaani that had released in 2014. Vishal Jethwa plays the role of a criminal in the movie, who murders and rapes women. The plot traces the face-off between the two.

Mardaani 2 has not just won the critics, but is also impressing the audiences as it has performed well in his four-day run at the box office till now. The movie has earned Rs 21 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Though it did not open greatly, it showed good growth over the weekend (From around Rs 3 crore to close to Rs 8 crore). It is also stable on the crucial Monday (Rs 2.85 crore). The movie has been produced by Rani’s husband, Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. This is Rani's first movie after 2018 release Hichki.

