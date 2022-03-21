Rani Mukerji Opens Up On 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' On Birthday; 'Story Needs To Be Told'

Actor Rani Mukerji is one of those versatile Bollywood stars who has given sweat and blood to every character she has played on the screen. From her role in films like Chalte Chalte to Mardaani, the actor has garnered a massive fan following. On her 44th birthday today, the actor got candid about her upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and revealed why the film holds a special place in her heart.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that she was quite emotionally invested in the film so that she could connect well with the story and the character she is playing in it. Talking about the same, she told the leading daily that these kinds of stories are the ones that she feels need to be told and she is hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian, the way it did for her and her team. The Hum Tum actor shared that the forthcoming film is an amazing and incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group.

Rani Mukerji gets candid about her next film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Further, she added, that she is looking forward to working on brilliant scripts in the coming years. Rani is known for her amazing scripts and characters that not only entertain but leave a brilliant cast on the hearts of the fans. Talking about the same, she stated that such kinds of films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. “I want to do movies that are about hope and love,” she concluded her conversation.

Apart from the portrayal of characters, the actor has given 25 years of her life to the entertainment industry. With films like Veer Zara, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye, and more, the actor has proved her acting mettle. Rani also reflected upon her journey in Bollywood and called it an exhilarating one. She added that she has been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the best minds in the form of directors, producers, actors, and technicians who have pushed her to excel on-screen and reinvent herself every single time.

IMAGE: Instagram/pritirosy