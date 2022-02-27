Simi Garewal, on Sunday, shared an old interview video with Priyanka Chopra from her talk show. In the clip, Priyanka was heard talking about her dynamics with Abhishek Bachchan and shared a funny incident. The actor had back then revealed that she had taken Junior Bachchan's phone and texted actor Rani Mukerji.

Priyanka Chopra once texted Rani Mukerji from Abhishek Bachchan's phone

Simi Garewal took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared an old clip of Priyanka Chopra from her show Rendevouz With Simi. In the clip, the former Miss World was heard saying that she had once taken Abhishek Bachchan's phone and texted actor Rani Mukerji. When Simi quizzed Chopra about her dynamics with Bachchan and asked about an incident where he had stolen her phone, the actor said, "He stole my phone first. He sat on it and eventually he couldn't sit in the van any longer and had to get out."

Piggy Chops then revealed that she saw an opportunity later when Abhishek's phone was just lying and hid it. Simi asked her that did she only hide it, to which the actor said "I took AB's phone and texted someone" Simi then went on to reveal that it was Rani Mukerji and Chopra then said, "I texted her 'I miss you, where have you been? Do you wanna....." Priyanka then laughed it off as Simi told her that Rani actually replied to the text saying, "Hi Ab what is wrong with you?"

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan worked in three films together- Drona, Bluffmaster and Dostana. It was reported that Bachchan was cast in The Sky Is Pink alongside Chopra, but the former opted out of the project and Farhan Akhtar was roped in instead.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming spy-thriller show Citadel and recently welcomed her first child with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. As per a report by DailyMail, the couple welcomed a daughter who was born in a Southern California hospital in January. The couple’s little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/bachchan/ranimukherjeeeofficial