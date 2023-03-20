Rani Mukerji Poses With Her Two 'anmol Ratan' Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie with Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle on Monday (March 20). In the picture, Rani can be seen surrounded by the Gunday actors as they all pose for the camera. Arjun shared the photo a day before Rani Mukherjee's birthday.

In the picture, all three stars can be seen dressed in black ensembles, while Rani is also sporting rimmed square eyeglasses. The Mardaani actress has her arms around Arjun. In the caption, the Kuttey actor wrote, “Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan. #RaniMukerji #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway @ranveersingh #gunday #reunion.”

Check out the post here:

Arjun Kapoor praises Rani Mukerji

The picture came days after Arjun showered Rani with praises for her recent release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Rani ma'am's performance made my heart sink... the film made me wonder about what it possibly means to imagine having to live fighting for and to be with ur loved ones. A tribute to the triumph of a mother and her fight for justice #MustWatch.”

For the unversed, Rani portrays the role of a mother in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, whose kids are taken away from her by the Norwegian childcare system for "improper treatment." The plot centres on her heartbreaking struggle to bring her family together.

Arjun Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, which will mark his first on-screen project with Sara Ali Khan.

Additionally, he also has action thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy starring alongside Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.