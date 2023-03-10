Lakme Fashion Week: Arjun Kapoor Cheers For Sister Anshula Kapoor As She Debuts On Ramp

Prepare yourselves for a lot of glitz and glam because it's Lakme Fashion Week. The event jump-started like never before. Right from Sonakshi Sinha to Anaita Shroff Adajania, many celebs turned showstoppers for big designers.

One of the many famous names who attracted our attention was Anshula Kapoor. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's first daughter debuted on the ramp in a shimmery ash colour outfit. She stunned as a showstopper for Itrh by Ridhi Bansal in a disco attire.

Since Anshula was walking the ramp, her brother Arjun Kapoor was seen cheering for her. The actor was present in the front row clapping for his sister as she walked with confidence.

Take a look at the video here:

By the end of the event, Anshula was seen dancing and having fun on the runway with Sonakshi Sinha and others.

Anshula Kapoor's weight loss journey

Last year Anshula gained attention for her weight loss. Her photos post her fitness transformation, started doing rounds on the internet where she was looking way different than before. She had shared a few pictures on her official social media handle and fans were surprised to see her.

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's bond

Anshula Kapoor shares a great bond with her brother Arjun Kapoor. The two used to live together for the longest time after their mother Mona Kapoor succumbed to cancer. Arjun has spoken about his sister in multiple interviews. The two have been a source of strength and support for each other.

More on Anshula Kapoor

For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor is the eldest daughter and second child of filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are her half-sisters.