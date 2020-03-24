Rani Mukerji's documentaries That Fans Should Definitely Watch; Here's The List

Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She has won several awards throughout her career. Along with mainstream Bollywood films, the actor has also been a part of a few documentary movies. Here is the list of documentaries of which Rani Mukherji has been part of.

Rani Mukerji's documentaries

Gambling, Gods and LSD (2002)

Gambling, God and LSD is a documentary movie directed by Peter Mettler and penned by Alexandra Rockingham Gill (as Alexandra Gill), Peter Mettler. The story revolves around different countries, cultures, people and times where facts joints with fantasy and search for meaning and ecstasy starts mixing up.

The film is made at various locations like Toronto, Las Vegas, Nevada, Switzerland and India. A thrill-seeking movie which has the craving for security, luck, destiny, belief in an uncertain world. The star cast of the film is Govinda, Peter Mettler, Rani Mukerji. The documentary released on October 10, 2003. IMDb has rated the film with 7 stars. Check out the trailer.

Bollywood im Alpenrausch (2000)

Bollywood im Alepenrausch is the documentary based on Bollywood focusing on making of the film, behind the scenes etc. The documentary is shot in Mumbai and many other locations. It released in several languages like German, Swiss-German, English. IMDb has rated the documentary with 9 stars which is commendable.

The run time of documentary is of 51 mins in which Peter Kner, Irina Schönen, Thomas Stuckenschmidt are narrating in the documentary whereas Jakob Tritten, Mukesh Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji as the part of the documentary.

Latest update on Rani Mukerji

Currently, according to IMDb, Rani Mukerji is filming Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is directed by Varun V. Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Saif Ali Khan will be the next Bunty in the second installment of this film, while Rani Mukerji is the constant.

Other members of the cast of the film are Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh. Recently, the filmmakers have announced the release date of the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Check out the video below.

