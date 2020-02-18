'Bunty Aur Babli 2', The Saif Ali Khan Starrer To Clash With Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

The creators of Bunty Aur Babli 2 revealed its release date today. The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer is going to release on June 26, 2020. Amusingly, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is also going to hit the silver screens on the same date. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will bring together Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years whereas Kangana Ranaut will step into the shoes of a female politician in Thalaivi. Audiences are eager to watch what both the movies have in store for them.

All about Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an upcoming crime-comedy bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie is helmed by debutante Varun V. Sharma and serves as a sequel to the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Bunty and Babli who con people across India. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will star Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in prominent roles. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Sharvari Wagh.

All about Thalaivi

Thalaivi is an upcoming biographical movie helmed by A.L. Vijay. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media and Karma Media and Entertainment. The plot of Thalaivi revolves around the life of late J.Jayalalithaa who was a famous politician and film actor.

Both movies will be theatrically released on the same date. Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Thalaivi belong to two completely different genres with different gripping plots. Which movie will perform better? Do let us know in the comments below.

