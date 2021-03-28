Rani Mukerji's Top 10 Movies You Need To Add To Your Watchlist; From 'Black' To 'Hichki'

The highest-paid actress of the 2000s, Rani Mukerji, made her name in Bollywood with her fresh portrayals of the female protagonist in the movies. Entering the industry as a child actress, Rani Mukerji's debut film in the leading role is Biyer Phool. The 43-year-old actress then slowly made her way onto the top of Bollywood with movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, and Hum Tum. Let's take a look at the top 10 Rani Mukerji's movies you need to watch!

Top 10 Rani Mukerji's movies

Black

With an IMBD rating of 8.2 stars, Black topped the list of Rani Mukerji's top 10 movies. Released in 2005, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji narrated a story of a blind and deaf student and her bond with her alcoholic teacher. The movie was received positively by the critics as well as the audience while Rani's performance was met with several acclamations.

Hum Tum

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum was a fun light-hearted romantic comedy that did wonders on the box office. With its fresh storyline and the lead actors' chemistry, the movie was an instant crowd favourite. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the movie was received well by the critics and audience alike.

Yuva

A political-thriller directed by Mani Ratnam, Yuva was released in 2004. The movie's cast was filled with top actors and actresses at the time including names like Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Receiving average reviews from the critics, the movie did well on the box office whereas Abhishek Bahchcan's performance was exceptionally applauded in the movie.

Mardaani

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film starred Rani Mukerji alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The plot of the movie revolved around a daring policewoman who discovers human trafficking racket while solving a case. The movie was received well on the box office as it got a sequel and in talks for the third movie of the franchise.

Hichki

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Hichki captivated the audience with its fresh storyline and peculiar protagonist. The story of a teacher with Tourette syndrome teaching underprivileged kids proved to be a crowd favourite as the movie was received positively by the audience. Starring Rani Mukerji, you need to add this movie to your watch-list.

Mardaani 2

The sequel to Mardaani, Rani Mukerji reprised as a tough cop. The 2019 release was directed by Gopi Puthran. The plot revolved around a policewoman chasing a rapist and murderer. The movie was a success at the box office as Rani's performance was applauded by the critics.

Saathiya

Released in 2002, Saathiya starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in the role of a couple in love. Directed by Shaad Ali, the movie won several awards as the plot and music of the movie were appreciated by the critics and audience alike. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A classic hit among the millennials, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai captivated the crowd with its light-hearted romantic-comedy and drama. The movie was met with great response, especially from the young audience. The movie also did well abroad.

No One Killed Jessica

Released in 2011, No One Killed Jessica starred Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji. The movie's narration revolved around a woman who fights for the justice of her sister's murder by a politician's son. The movie was considered a commercial success while both the actress were praised for their performance.

Hey Ram

The historical drama directed by Kamal Haasan starred Kamal Haasan along with Rani Mukerji and other talented actors. It was released in 2000. The movie is an alternate depiction of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The movie was received exceptionally well by the critics and audience.