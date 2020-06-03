Ranjeet Dances With Daughter In Adorable Video, Leaves Tiger Shroff Impressed

Veteran actor Gopal Bedi, who is popularly known as his screen name Ranjeet, is known for predominantly essaying the character of the antagonist in his films. The actor is quite active on his social media and often posts pictures and videos to keep his fans updated about his life. He recently shared a video of him dancing with his daughter and Tiger Shroff was truly impressed with it.

Ranjeet shares an adorable video with his daughter

He took to his Instagram to share the adorable video with his daughter. The video starts with his daughter dancing and Ranjeet slowly joining her. By the end of it, he tries to dance just like her and his daughter seemed totally surprised by his enthusiasm to dance. Ranjeet captioned the post, "Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)". [sic]

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shares His Post-lockdown Plans And Fans Are In Awe; Watch Video

Many fans and celebrities took to the comments section to admire the adorable video of the father-daughter duo. Many fans dropped the heart emojis while many of them admired the bond that Ranjeet shares with his daughter. Amid all the fan comments, actor Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment on the post. He wrote, "Amazing goli uncle looking great!â¤ï¸". [sic]

It seems that actor Sooraj Pancholi was also impressed with the video as he also dropped down heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Sudanshu Pandey, who is best known for Bypass Road and TV shows like Dishayen and Anupamaa, also took to comments on the post. He wrote, " GOLI uncle god bless u..ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š". [sic]

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shares What Driving Post Lockdown Will Be Like, Performs Unbelievable Flip

Ranjeet has acted in over 200 films throughout his career. He is also fondly called as 'Goli' by his fans and friends. He has also featured in many TV shows like Baat Ban Jaaye, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Hitler Didi, R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya, and many more. The actor played a positive character throughout the TV show Aisa Des Hai Mera.

He was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, and Bobby Deol. The film was directed by Farhad Samji and Ranjit played the character of the King of Sitamgarh and Tharkal. The plot runs in parallel plot and revolves around three brothers who are set to marry three sisters but a peek into their distant past changes everything. The brothers realise that their brides have been mixed up in their current reincarnation.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff’s Sweet Birthday Wish For His Trainer Nadeem Akhtar; See Here

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Wishes To Dance Behind Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor In 'War' Sequel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.