Tiger Shroff’s Sweet Birthday Wish For His Trainer Nadeem Akhtar; See Here

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Tiger Shroff who has often been spotted posting motivational videos of himself dancing and working out, and of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, he posted a story on his social media revealing the person behind all of Tiger Shroff’s stunts and action sequences, and wished him on his birthday. Read ahead to know more-

Tiger Shroff’s adorable birthday wish for his trainer

Tiger Shroff, who is most commonly known for amazing action scenes, has been posting dance and workout videos throughout the lockdown. On June 2, 2020, Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself and his trainer goofing around at an airport, as a birthday wish for him. His trainer is Nadeem Akhtar who is responsible for most of the action-sequences Tiger Shroff is able to do.

The video starts with Tiger Shroff introducing his trainer, Nadeem Akhtar, who is seen standing far away from Tiger Shroff. Tiger asks everyone to watch what his trainer will do next. As Tiger Shroff says this, his trainer starts doing the backflips. When he doesn’t stop even after a couple of backflips, Tiger Shroff gets worried and asks him to stop, in good humour. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Tiger Shroff captioned the video, "Almost killed though.." and “Happy birthday broâ¤ï¸”.

On the work front

Tiger Shroff debuted in the Bollywood industry with Sabir Khan’s Heropanti (2014), alongside debutant Kriti Sanon. He was last seen on the big-screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 (2020), alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Rambo and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, both of which are in its pre-production stage. However, the release dates of both the movies have not been confirmed yet due to the global pandemic.

