Ranveer-Deepika's Sports Drama '83' To Foray Into NFT Space On December 23; See Details

The highly anticipated upcoming sports drama 83 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead is the latest film to foray into the nonfungible token (NFT) space. The makers of 83 are launching the film’s digital collectibles or NFTs starting December 23. The forthcoming sports film’s collectibles will comprise autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, as well as unseen posters. For the unversed, Non-fungible tokens allow artists to create unique digital works, in whatever form can be imagined, and sell these directly to fans and collectors via Blockchain.

The film’s producers have partnered with NFT Labs Inc. and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the movie’s NFTs. NFTs can be associated with reproducible digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. NFTs use a digital ledger to provide a public certificate of authenticity or proof of ownership, but do not restrict the sharing or copying of the underlying digital files. Ownership of an NFT does not inherently grant copyright or intellectual property rights to whatever digital asset the token represents.

83 makers NFT collection to be launched on this date

Apart from the makers, many Bollywood stars are also hopping onto the NFT bandwagon including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone, and more. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently launched NFTs which included his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father’s famous poem Madhushala, which were sold for roughly Rs 7.18 crore ($966,000). And celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s NFT series of 5 digital sketches were sold for roughly Rs 2.8 lakh.

Meanwhile, prior to the film’s release, 83 recently got featured on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which made Ranveer and Deepika go "Oh my God". The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 Worldcup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh is set to portray Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen playing the legendary cricketer's wife Romi Dev. While the upcoming movie is helmed by Kabir Khan, it is co-bankrolled by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vichnuvardhan Induri, and Madhu Mantena Varma. The film's team recently paid a visit to Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as the world's tallest building was shining bright with 83's trailer.

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh