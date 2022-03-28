Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn 'incredibly Proud' As PV Sindhu Wins Swiss Open 2022 Finals

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu emerged victorious at the Swiss Open 2022 as she clinched the title in the women's singles tournament against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Several prominent personalities headed to social media to laud the shuttler on her victory and hailed her for her performance. Notable names among them included Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Tej and many more.

Actors congratulate PV Sindhu on Swiss Open 2022 win

Ranveer Singh took to his social media account on Monday and shared a picture of the Olympic medallist on his story as he cheered her on and wrote, "Come on!!!!" and added a crown emoticon while tagging her. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on the same day and mentioned he was 'incredibly proud' and 'in awe' of the Indian shuttler.

It is pertinent to mention here that HS Prannoy also entered the Swiss Open 2022 Finals and hoped to secure his second win after his impeccable display back in 2016, however, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia beat him, however, Ajay Devgn, in his post, mentioned he played 'wonderfully well' as he extended his wishes to him as well. He wrote, "Cheers to @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Swiss Open 2022. Incredibly proud and in awe of your achievement. Kudos to @PRANNOYHSPRI for a wonderfully well played game, as well. To many more such great feats!"

Cheers to @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Swiss Open 2022. Incredibly proud and in awe of your achievement. Kudos to @PRANNOYHSPRI for a wonderfully well played game, as well.



To many more such great feats! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 28, 2022

PV Sindhu also shared an Instagram post after her flawless triumph and several celebrities headed to the comments section to extend their congratulatory wishes to her. Varun Tej, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other actors wished PV Sindhu after her victory and Tennis icon Sania Mirza and ace Cricketer David Warner were also among those who congratulated her on her Swiss Open triumph.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn_universe, @pvsindhu1, @ranveersingh