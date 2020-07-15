'Ranveer Singh & Anisha Padukone Know All My Weird Talents', Says Deepika Padukone To Fan

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in a recent QnA session on social media, revealed that her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone are aware of all her weird talents. She said, "My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that!"(sic) when a fan asked about her weird talents. Deepika Padukone also added that Ranveer and Anisha would have umpteen instances to share, where she showcased her talents.

Check out Deepika Padukone's reply:

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone's bond

In an old interview with an online portal, Deepika Padukone talked about the bond she shares with her sister Anisha Padukone. She said that they used to share the same bedroom from childhood, and also had various posters of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in their room. Recently, Deepika wished Anisha Padukone on her birthday with a quirky post. Sharing a picture of the two, Deepika wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry." (sic)

Check out Deepika's post:

Anisha Padukone is a national level Golf player, who has represented the country on various international platforms. In an old media interaction on a television show, Deepika Padukone had exclaimed Anisha Padukone as her best friend. She also said that Anisha Padukone is extremely calm and intelligent.

Due to lockdown, Deepika Padukone is currently spending most of her time with Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone in an old interview with an online portal made a revelation reflecting the bond shared by her with Ranveer Singh. She revealed that during her last trip with Ranveer Singh to Barcelona, she had a weird encounter. Deepika disclosed that Ranveer Singh tore his pants at a party, and she sewed it for him. Deepika Padukone also exclaimed that like any other housewife she too takes money from Ranveer's pocket sometimes.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone would soon join the sets of Shakun Batra's untitled film. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The movie was supposed to go on floors in March this year but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers had to cancel the shooting of the film. Apart from this film, Deepika Padukone also has the remake of Hollywood movie The Intern in the pipeline.

