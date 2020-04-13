Ranveer Singh & 'Cheesy Lover' Deepika Padukone Have A Fun Pizza Date; Pics & Videos Here

Ranveer Singh called his thespian-wife Deepika Padukone a "cheesy lover" as she made some "bade-bade" (big) pizzas for her actor husband. Ranveer on Saturday took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of what's cooking in their kitchen.

Deepika makes a pizza for husband Ranveer

Ranveer shared glimpses of his pizza date with his wifey on his Instagram stories and they are just too adorable. "Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke baade baade pizza khaunga (today I'll have pizza made by Deepika)," Ranveer said in one of the Instagram stories. He also shared step by step preparation pictures of the pizzas and, of course, it had oodles of cheese.

In one video, Ranveer is heard saying: "Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (Today, I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)'." In the next image, Deepika can be seen putting shredded cheese to the pizzas and Ranveer tagged it as: "She's a cheesy lover." He then shared photographs of the pizzas made by the Padmaavat actress. One image, which seems to be a throwback picture of Deepika with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti. He said that Deepika is "classically trained".

This is not the first time Ranveer has shared details of what the couple have been upto amid lockdown. The Gully Boy star had recently shared that Deepika prepared Thai dishes and even baked a cake.

On the work front, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83 just in time before going into quarantine. Deepika co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83, the release of which has been postponed and a new date is yet to be assigned. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled for October 2. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.

