Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif And Others Who Nailed Their Quarantine Outfits This Week

The outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed people indoors around the globe. In this time of crisis, many popular celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated with their day-to-day life and are also creating awareness to curb the spread of the virus. In this time of crisis, many any celebs are doing the household chores and have been seen mostly donning causal outfits. Here are celebs who made to the news for their outfits during the lockdown.

Deepika Padukone

In the time of quarantine, Deepika Padukone was seen sporting several different outfits. First, one being her all-black sportswear in a picture after her workout. Deepika Padukone also sported a stripped shirt in one of her posts. Take a look at the post here.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen all dressed up as she sat down for the premiere of The Lion King on Disney+ Hotstar. She can be seen sitting in her living room. Katrina Kaif wore a yellow graphic t-shirt and paired it with blue denim. She opted for minimal makeup with hair let loose. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here.

Sonam Kapoor

In the past week, Sonam Kapoor also sported several casual outfits. She was seen sporting a white kurti as she sits in her bed and enjoys the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. In another picture, Sonam Kapoor was seen baking a cake in an all black outfit. Take a look at both the outfits here.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is in her home town of Manali. She has taken to Instagram to share a lot of videos that have been making it to the news. Amid the lockdown, she is seen adorning different traditional outfits. Take a look at her posts here.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share her picture in loungewear. She can be seen sporting a red crop t-shirt and grey joggers. She opted for a messy hairdo in this picture.

